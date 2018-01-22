Inter Knock Back Crystal Palace’s Eder Bid

Follow @insidefutbol





Inter have knocked back an offer from Crystal Palace for striker Eder.



The Eagles have been working overtime trying to close a deal with the Italian giants to take Eder to Selhurst Park in the current transfer window.











Roy Hodgson's men are claimed to have put €3m for an initial loan and an option to buy set at €8m on the plate for Eder.



But according to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, Inter have rejected the proposal, with coach Luciano Spalletti especially giving the thumbs down to Eder leaving.





It is claimed that there may be further developments though and Palace could yet return with a fresh proposal.

Inter have been mulling signing Daniel Sturridge from Liverpool and it has been suggested the Englishman would be the replacement for Eder.



Eder, 31, has struggled for game time for Inter this season and has clocked up just 210 minutes in Serie A, scoring once.



He has made 26 appearances for Italy at international level, despite being born in Brazil and starting his career in the country, scoring six goals.

