Leeds United Offload Mateusz Klich On Loan Deal

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United are offloading midfielder Mateusz Klich, with the Pole heading back to the Netherlands.



Klich joined Leeds last summer from Dutch top flight side FC Twente, but has failed to make an impact at Elland Road and is regularly overlooked for matchday squads by head coach Thomas Christiansen.











He has been tipped to move on this month and is heading back to familiar climes in the shape of Dutch football.



Klich has now joined FC Utrecht on a loan deal running until the end of the season.





Klich has played for both Twente and Zwolle in the Netherlands and is no stranger to football in the country.

The midfielder has been handed the number 13 shirt at Utrecht.



Club director of football Jordy Zuidam has welcomed the arrival of the midfielder and feels he adds quality.



He told Utrecht's official site: "We are convinced that Mateusz will provide our squad with an extra injection of quality."



Klich will be looking to play regular first team football at Utrecht.

