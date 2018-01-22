XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

22/01/2018 - 14:12 GMT

Newcastle United Set For Good News In Kenedy Pursuit

 




Chelsea landing Emerson Palmieri from Roma will free up Kenedy to join Newcastle United on loan, according to Sky Sports News HQ.

The Magpies have been chasing Kenedy, but so far have not succeeded in taking the Brazilian to St. James' Park.




Rafael Benitez's men have been persistent however and they could be about to be rewarded as Chelsea close in on Roma left-back Emerson.

Emerson had also been linked with Newcastle, along with Liverpool, but it is Chelsea he is all set to join from Italian giants Roma.
 


And when Emerson does put pen to paper on his contract at Chelsea, the Stamford Bridge side will sign off on Kenedy joining Newcastle on loan.

Antonio Conte had been reluctant to give the green light to Kenedy joining the Magpies as it would weaken his squad.

But landing Emerson is set to ease the Italian's worries and the wing-back will make the move to Newcastle.
 