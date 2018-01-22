Newcastle United Set For Good News In Kenedy Pursuit

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea landing Emerson Palmieri from Roma will free up Kenedy to join Newcastle United on loan, according to Sky Sports News HQ.



The Magpies have been chasing Kenedy, but so far have not succeeded in taking the Brazilian to St. James' Park.











Rafael Benitez's men have been persistent however and they could be about to be rewarded as Chelsea close in on Roma left-back Emerson.



Emerson had also been linked with Newcastle, along with Liverpool, but it is Chelsea he is all set to join from Italian giants Roma.





And when Emerson does put pen to paper on his contract at Chelsea, the Stamford Bridge side will sign off on Kenedy joining Newcastle on loan.

Antonio Conte had been reluctant to give the green light to Kenedy joining the Magpies as it would weaken his squad.



But landing Emerson is set to ease the Italian's worries and the wing-back will make the move to Newcastle.

