PHOTO: Leeds United On Way To Spanish Training Camp

Leeds United are on their way to Spain.



The Whites are heading to southern Spain to take part in a week-long training camp as they make full use of not having another game until 30th January, when they face Hull City.











And the Whites are now on their way, with forward Ezgjan Alioski posting a photograph from the plane with team-mates Pawel Cibicki and Pontus Jansson.



Head coach Thomas Christiansen will give the players double training sessions on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, before the squad then fly home on Friday.





Leeds are hoping that the training camp can put their squad in the best possible shape as the season enters a crucial point.

Stumbling in form, Leeds have slipped all the way down to tenth in the Championship standings following Saturday's home defeat against Millwall.



However, the table is congested and just six points separate 12th placed Ipswich Town from the sixth and final playoff spot, which is occupied by Sheffield United.

