06 October 2016

26 August 2015

22/01/2018 - 13:59 GMT

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Outlay Likely To Rule Arsenal Out of Jonny Evans Race

 




Arsenal successfully signing Pierre-Emerick Aubamayeng could well take them out of the chase for West Brom defender Jonny Evans, it has been claimed.

The Gunners have shown interest in the 30-year-old centre-back, who is also on the radar of Manchester City, Leicester City and Everton.




West Brom are mulling whether to sell Evans this month to create funds for signings as they bid to avoid relegation to the Championship; relegation would mean Evans being available for just £3m due to a release clause, according to the BBC.

It is further claimed that Arsenal could drop out of the race if they sign Aubameyang.
 


The Gunners will pay over £50m to sign Aubameyang from Borussia Dortmund if they are successful in their pursuit.

As such they would be unlikely to have the funds available to sign Evans, who is valued by West Brom at the £23m mark.

Evans has 18 months left on his contract at the Hawthorns and has told West Brom he will not sign an extension.
 