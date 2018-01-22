XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

22/01/2018 - 12:11 GMT

RB Leipzig Best – Advisor Of Teenage Manchester United Target Won Over By Bundesliga Club

 




RB Leipzig are moving to sign Manchester United target Umaro Embalo and the player's advisor is already sold on the 16-year-old moving to Germany.

Embalo has attracted interest from a number of top clubs, who have noted his considerable potential, and sides have tried to convince Benfica to part with the teenager.




Benfica have not ruled out selling the winger, but want a big fee slapping on the table to convince them to let Embalo quit the Estadio da Luz.

Along with Manchester United, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Inter are all keen on Embalo – but RB Leipzig are in the box seat.
 


The player's advisor Catio Balde was quoted as saying by German magazine Kicker: "We believe that Leipzig offer the best conditions for his future."

RB Leipzig have received glowing scouting reports on Embalo and want to lock him down for the long term.

It is claimed that Benfica want an initial €15m for the 16-year-old, with further bonus payments built into the deal which could push the final price up to €25m.

It remains to be seen whether RB Leipzig will be willing to meet the figures demanded by the Portuguese giants.
 