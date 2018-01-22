XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

22/01/2018 - 16:29 GMT

Reece Oxford Wants To Come Back – Gladbach Sporting Director

 




Borussia Monchengladbach sporting director Max Eberl has claimed that Reece Oxford wants to return to the club from West Ham United.

The Bundesliga outfit signed Oxford on loan in the summer, but West Ham took him back to the London Stadium earlier this month as boss David Moyes ran the rule over the 19-year-old.




Gladbach have been working to convince West Ham to let Oxford return to Germany to finish the season on loan and Eberl says the player wants to come back.

With the transfer window still open, Eberl is continuing to talk to the Hammers.
 


"We are still in talks with West Ham about loaning Reece Oxford again", he told the club's official site.

"Reece would like to play for the second half of the season at Gladbach and we want that too", Eberl added.

West Ham handed Oxford an outing in the FA Cup this month, something which means he cannot play for another club this season, with the Hammers and Gladbach being his only two options.

It is unclear whether West Ham boss Moyes will agree to loan Oxford out again.
 