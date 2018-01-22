This Is How It Is – Dutch Club’s General Manager Explains Situation Amid Arsenal Unhappiness At Loan Spell

Follow @insidefutbol





VVV-Venlo general manager Stan Valckx has admitted Arsenal are unhappy with the amount of playing time Kelechi Nwakali is receiving at the club.



The young midfielder spent last season on loan in the Netherlands with MVV Maastricht and Arsenal were looking for him to kick on with his development further at Venlo.











But he has managed just nine Eredivisie appearances so far this season, spanning 295 minutes, and the Gunners are unhappy as they wanted to see him playing games.



Valckx told Dutch magazine Voetbal International: "Arsenal and Nwakali want him to play more."





However, the Venlo official insists that it is not the case the 19-year-old needs to pack his bags and leave the club, even if he is destined not to be a regular starter this term .

"For us he certainly does not have to leave.



"It is not that Nwakali has failed here.



"Some players immediately go into the team, others at first go into the squad – the latter was true for him.



"And the bad luck for us is that he will just not get into the team with us this season", he added



Last season's loan spell saw the Arsenal talent make 29 appearances in the Dutch second tier, scoring twice and providing three assists for his team-mates.



It remains to be seen what Arsenal choose to do with Nwakali for the second half of the season.

