This Is Why I Want To Keep Transfer Talk Out Of Press – Rangers Boss Graeme Murty

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers manager Graeme Murty says he is determined to keep transfer speculation under wraps as he worries about the damaging and unsettling effect it can have on players.



Murty has made four signings for Rangers this month, bringing in Russell Martin, Sean Goss, Jamie Murphy and Jason Cummings on loan deals from their respective clubs as he looks to strengthen his squad.











The Gers manager expects more business to be done before the end of the transfer window with arrivals and departures possible.



Rangers and their moves in the transfer market are the subject of intense media scrutiny as fans look to find out who the club are chasing or thinking about offloading.





Murty however is not a fan of stories appearing in the media and is keen to do his best to minimise it .

Asked about transfer business on Rangers TV, Murty said: "There have been people in contact with us, both to come in and go the other way.



"I would say that our business is not yet completed, so we will have a look and make sure when we do get things done people will be informed.



"I don't like doing things in the press."



And the Rangers manager insists he is wary of the effect stories in the media when it comes to unsettling players who should instead be focusing on training and life at their current clubs.



"The press want lots and lots and lots. They want to know the ins and outs of everything before they actually get done.



"I don't think that's necessarily right. I realise that you have to write a story, sell a paper, get [a story] online and all that kind of stuff.



"But I prefer to wait until everything is completed so that we can be respectful to the clubs and also to the players, because the players at times when they are subject to speculation can get themselves all confused and all mixed up, and stop focusing on what's really important", Murty stressed.



"And what's really important for the players is being really, really good at your job – be a real good pro and get he most out of yourself every single day.



"The other stuff is for your agent, directors of football and managers to take care of.



"You just have to concentrate on being you you can possibly be."



Rangers have a director of football in place, working with Murty, as they bid to put the finishing touches to the squad for the second half of the season over the next ten days.

