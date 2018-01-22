Virgil van Dijk Starts – Liverpool Team vs Swansea City Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Swansea City vs Liverpool

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:00 (UK time)



Liverpool have named their starting side and substitutes to take on struggling Swansea City in a Premier League fixture at the Liberty Stadium this evening.



With Tottenham Hotspur dropping points at the weekend, Liverpool can go five points clear of fifth placed Spurs by beating the Swans tonight, something which would also pile further pressure on the Premier League's bottom club.











Boss Jurgen Klopp again names Loris Karius in goal, with Simon Mignolet now firmly on the bench.



At the back he picks Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip as the central defensive duo, with Emre Can, Georginio Wijnaldum and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in midfield. Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane carry the attacking threat.



The Liverpool manager has a bench full of options if he needs to make changes at any point during the 90 minutes, with Danny Ings and Dominic Solanke attacking options.



Liverpool Team vs Swansea City



Karius, Gomez, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Can, Wijnaldum, Salah, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Mane, Firmino



Substitutes: Mignolet, Milner, Klavan, Lallana, Ings, Solanke, Alexander-Arnold

