Antonio Conte Confirms Chelsea Injury Blow For Arsenal Clash

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has revealed that striker Alvaro Morata is not fit for his side's EFL Cup semi-final second leg against Arsenal at the Emirates on Wednesday night.



The tie is nicely poised at 0-0 after the first leg, with both sides scheduled to lock horns for the second time in two weeks as they aim to determine who plays in the final for the first silverware of the season.











While Arsenal have just let Alexis Sanchez join Manchester United, Chelsea will be without Morata through injury.



Giving an update on the squad for the Arsenal game, Chelsea boss Conte said that the former Real Madrid striker has a problem in his back and will be out.





Midfielder Cesc Fabregas will also be out with a hamstring injury after missing the league game against Brighton and Hove Albion and the FA Cup replay against Norwich City.

"Morata and Fabregas are out, they are not available for Arsenal game.



"Then I have to check a couple of situations", Conte said at a press conference.



"Morata has a problem in his back.



"I have to check a couple of situations before making the best decision."



Defender Andreas Christensen will though be available after recovering from a head injury.

