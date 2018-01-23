Arsenal Continue Under Radar Work For Tottenham Hotspur Target Malcom

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal are continuing to work under the radar on a deal for Tottenham Hotspur target Malcom, it has been claimed.



The Gunners appeared to have cooled their interest in the Brazilian recently as Spurs took the lead in efforts to take the forward to the Premier League.











But earlier this week Malcom's club side Bordeaux appeared to have ended any thoughts of a move this month, with new coach Gus Poyet insisting keeping the forward was one of the demands he made when he agreed to take the job.



It is not clear whether Arsenal still want Malcom this month or are thinking of the summer.





But according to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, they continue to work quietly on the possible signing of the forward .