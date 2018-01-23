XRegister
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

23/01/2018 - 22:36 GMT

Arsenal Continue Under Radar Work For Tottenham Hotspur Target Malcom

 




Arsenal are continuing to work under the radar on a deal for Tottenham Hotspur target Malcom, it has been claimed.

The Gunners appeared to have cooled their interest in the Brazilian recently as Spurs took the lead in efforts to take the forward to the Premier League.




But earlier this week Malcom's club side Bordeaux appeared to have ended any thoughts of a move this month, with new coach Gus Poyet insisting keeping the forward was one of the demands he made when he agreed to take the job.

It is not clear whether Arsenal still want Malcom this month or are thinking of the summer.
 


But according to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, they continue to work quietly on the possible signing of the forward.

Arsenal remain firm fans of Malcom's talent and are not about to give up on taking him to the Emirates Stadium in the future.

Bordeaux are wary of being dragged into a relegation scrap in Ligue 1 and continue to be opposed to selling Malcom in the current transfer window.
 