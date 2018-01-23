Celtic Very Keen To Sell Moussa Dembele Says Former Scottish Top Flight Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Scottish top flight star Tam McManus believes that Celtic are now keen to sell striker Moussa Dembele, whose head he thinks has been turned.



The Frenchman was an unused substitute on Tuesday evening as Celtic edged out Partick Thistle 2-1 at Firhill to move eleven points clear at the top of the Premiership standings.











Dembele has been regularly overlooked recently by boss Brendan Rodgers and it was claimed in December that the Bhoys had agreed a fee to sell him to Premier League side Brighton, something which was later denied by the Scottish giants.



The striker has continued to be linked with leaving Celtic and McManus thinks the Bhoys now want to offload him.





" Celtic IMO very keen to sell Dembele now", McManus wrote on Twitter.