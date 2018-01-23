Considerable Distance Between Inter and West Ham But Hammers Won’t Give Up For Joao Mario

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United are still some distance away from reaching an agreement with Inter for Portuguese midfielder Joao Mario – but the Hammers are not giving up.



Inter are ready to let Mario leave in this month's transfer window and the midfielder has been weighing up a raft of potential destinations, with none yet exciting him.











West Ham have been making use of Mario's Portugal team-mate Jose Fonte to sell a move to the London Stadium to the former Sporting Lisbon man.



But the Premier League side will need to reach an agreement with Inter even if Mario does warm to moving to London, and it is claimed they are still some way off doing so.





According to Sky Italia, West Ham have offered €500,000 as a loan fee for Mario, while Inter want a minimum of €1.5m .