Could Have Gone To Italy But Mauricio Pochettino Is Special – Tottenham Hotspur Star On Joining

Davinson Sanchez has revealed that Mauricio Pochettino was pivotal to his decision to join Tottenham Hotspur from Ajax last summer.



The Colombian centre half has adapted to English football swiftly since his move to north London and has quickly emerged as a key player in Pochettino’s squad this season.











He was pivotal in Ajax’s run to the Europa League final last season and his impressive performances in the Netherlands led to his move to Tottenham last summer.



And Sanchez revealed that Pochettino was a huge reason behind his decision to join the north London club last year.





He admits that he spoke to the Tottenham boss and the Argentine convinced him to move to the Premier League outfit despite interest from clubs in Italy.

The defender is also enjoying working under Pochettino and believes he can completely trust the Tottenham boss.



The defender told Colombian sports daily Marca: “The first person I spoke to was Pochettino.



“I started to learn more about Tottenham, I knew about [Harry] Kane’s goals but above all they were complete team and they confirmed it.



“I had the chance to go to Italy, but Mauricio convinced me, he was very direct.



“He is very special because he was central [to my decision] and I feel I can trust him.



"He is very reasonable at what he wants from me.”



The 21-year-old defender has clocked up 26 appearances this season for Spurs, including 18 in the Premier League.

