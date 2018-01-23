Crystal Palace Target Pops Onto Serie A Side’s Radar

Follow @insidefutbol





Crystal Palace target Lukasz Skorupski is on the radar of Serie A outfit Benevento, it has been claimed.



The Roma goalkeeper, who impressed during his two-year loan spell at Empoli before returning to the Giallorossi last summer, has been acting as Alisson’s understudy at the Stadio Olimpico in the present campaign.











Skorupski has thus far made just one appearance this season, when he played against Torino in the Coppa Italia on 20th December.



The Poland international, who has attracted interest from Crystal Palace, is prepared to consider offers to leave Roma this month in search of regular playing time.





Eagles boss Roy Hodgson is keen to strengthen his goalkeeping department in the winter window and the Premier League outfit have identified Skorupski as a possible January recruit.

But Palace will face competition as according to Italian daily Il Mattino, Benevento are looking at the prospect of signing the 26-year-old in the ongoing transfer window.



However, a major stumbling block in Skorupski’s possible move to Benevento could be the custodian’s price, with Roma valuing him at €8m.



It remains to be seen if Crystal Palace step up their chase for Skorupski after learning about Benevento’s interest in him.

