David Silva Plays – Manchester City Team vs Bristol City Confirmed

Fixture: Bristol City vs Manchester City

Competition: EFL Cup

Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)



Manchester City have named their team and substitutes to take on Bristol City at Ashton Gate in the second leg of their EFL Cup semi-final tie tonight.



The Championship outfit put up a spirited display in the first leg at the Etihad Stadium and only went down to a slender 2-1 defeat, which gives Lee Johnston's side hope of causing an upset tonight and reaching Wembley to play either Arsenal or Chelsea.











Citizens boss Pep Guardiola picks Claudio Bravo in goal, while at the back he trusts in John Stones and Nicolas Otamendi as the central defensive pairing. Kyle Walker also plays.



Further up the pitch the Spaniard has Fernandinho protecting the defence, while Bernardo Silva and David Silva link up in midfield. Kevin De Bruyne and Leroy Sane will look to supply striker Sergio Aguero.



Guardiola has options on the bench if needed, including Vincent Kompany and Ilkay Gundogan.



Manchester City Team vs Bristol City



Bravo, Walker, Stones, Otamendi, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Bernardo, Silva (C), De Bruyne, Sane, Aguero



Substitutes: Ederson, Danilo, Kompany, Sterling, Gundogan, Mangala, Yaya Toure

