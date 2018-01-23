Don’t Know What Graeme Murty Thinking But I Want Alfredo Morelos Link-up – Jason Cummings

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers new boy Jason Cummings admits he does not know what Graeme Murty's plans are, but says he would love to link up with Alfredo Morelos in attack.



The Gers have snapped up Cummings on loan from English Championship side Nottingham Forest on a deal running until the end of the season and they could then keep him on a permanent basis.











He could play up front with Morelos, though the Colombian striker has been linked with a move away from Ibrox in this month's transfer window.



And Cummings is aware of how well the striker has adapted to life in Scotland following a summer move from Finland.





" Alfredo Morelos has done well, I would love to play up with him", Cummings told a press conference.

"I’m not sure what the gaffer’s plans are as yet. Hopefully I get a chance with him."



Cummings could make his Rangers debut on Wednesday night when the Gers play host to Aberdeen at Ibrox in a Scottish Premiership clash.



And the striker insists that he knows to command a spot in the Rangers side he must play at the top of his game week in, week out. He though is not lacking in confidence.



"My confidence is always high, that is never a problem. I have already proven I can score in Scotland.



"At Rangers every week I will need to be on my A game.



"As a player I like pressure so I think my character fits Rangers perfectly", Cummings added.

