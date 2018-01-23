XRegister
06 October 2016

23/01/2018 - 12:35 GMT

Edin Dzeko’s Chelsea Joining Date Revealed

 




Edin Dzeko is expected to complete his proposed switch to Chelsea from Serie A giants Roma on Thursday, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato.

Chelsea made a combined bid for Roma’s Dzeko and Emerson Palmieri last week and are said to be close to reaching an agreement with the Serie A giants to sign the two players.




Emerson's agents have been in England, negotiating a contract with Chelsea and Dzeko’s representative also arrived in London earlier this week to discuss personal terms with the Blues.

The former Manchester City man has given his nod to the transfer following a conversation with Antonio Conte on Monday and is waiting for the two clubs to finalise the deal.
 


Roma and Chelsea are currently finalising the fine print of the agreement and it is claimed Dzeko is set to complete his move to Stamford Bridge on Thursday.  

The Bosnian is expected to undergo a medical with Chelsea as soon as he receives a signal from Roma and is expected to sign a three-and-a-half year contract.

Dzeko, who scored 72 goals during his four-year stay at Manchester City, is expected to be second choice behind Alvaro Morata once he joins Conte’s team.
 