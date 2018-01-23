XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

23/01/2018 - 23:13 GMT

I’ve Been Told Moussa Dembele Is Extremely Happy At Celtic – Bhoys Legend

 




Celtic legend Chris Sutton says he has been told that Moussa Dembele is happy at Parkhead.

Dembele was left on the bench throughout Celtic's 2-1 win over Partick Thistle at Firhill on Tuesday night and boss Brendan Rodgers is now regularly overlooking the former Fulham man.




The striker is being strongly linked with an exit from Celtic in this month's transfer window amid claims that he wants to leave the Scottish champions.

But Sutton is a fierce critic of how Rodgers has treated Dembele and insists that he has been told the striker has never been anything less than happy to be at the Parkhead club.
 


Denying Dembele's head has been turned, Sutton wrote on Twitter: "He’s had speculation since he’s been 16 so speculation won’t bother him!

"He’s never asked to leave so for people to suggest he wants out is very unfair on him and doesn’t reflect fairly on him!

"I’m told he is and always has been extremely happy at Celtic", the former Celtic striker added.

Dembele has been linked with clubs in the Premier League, France and Italy, and it remains to be seen if he will still be a Celtic player when the transfer window slams shut at the end of this month.
 