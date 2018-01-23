I’ve Been Told Moussa Dembele Is Extremely Happy At Celtic – Bhoys Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic legend Chris Sutton says he has been told that Moussa Dembele is happy at Parkhead.



Dembele was left on the bench throughout Celtic's 2-1 win over Partick Thistle at Firhill on Tuesday night and boss Brendan Rodgers is now regularly overlooking the former Fulham man.











The striker is being strongly linked with an exit from Celtic in this month's transfer window amid claims that he wants to leave the Scottish champions.



But Sutton is a fierce critic of how Rodgers has treated Dembele and insists that he has been told the striker has never been anything less than happy to be at the Parkhead club.





Denying Dembele's head has been turned, Sutton wrote on Twitter: " He’s had speculation since he’s been 16 so speculation won’t bother him!