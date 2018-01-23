XRegister
23/01/2018 - 11:31 GMT

Joao Mario Wants 48 Hours As Inter Think of Including West Ham Star In Loan Deal

 




Inter Milan could ask for Pedro Obiang from West Ham as part of the deal that could see Joao Mario move to the London Stadium, with the Portuguese set to make his mind up in the next 48 hours.

The two clubs have all but agreed the details of a deal that could see Mario join the Hammers on an initial loan deal with West Ham reserving the option to sign him on a permanent contract.




West Ham and Inter are again expected to meet today for further talks and the Nerazzurri are expected to negotiate further to get a better offer for the midfielder’s transfer.

According to Italian sports daily Tuttosport, Mario is set to make a decision on joining West Ham within the next 48 hours.
 


Inter could also ask West Ham to give them Obiang as part of the deal for the Portuguese midfielder as Luciano Spalletti wants to reinforce his squad. 

A former Sampdoria midfielder, Obiang has been a regular starter this season and David Moyes may reject any proposals for the 27-year-old this month.  

However, West Ham want to sign Mario from Inter this month and it remains to be seen whether the Spaniard could become a makeweight for the Portuguese's move to England.

The Inter midfielder has already rejected offers from Everton and Watford and is yet to give his nod over a proposed move to West Ham.

The Hammers are hopeful of striking a deal with both Inter and the player’s representatives in the coming days.
 