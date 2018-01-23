Juventus Set For Key Meeting To Agree Signing of Tottenham Hotspur Linked Teenager

Follow @insidefutbol





Juventus are closing in on North Korea international Kwang-Son Han, who is also on the radar of Tottenham Hotspur.



Han is currently on the books at Cagliari, but is on loan in Serie B with Perugia, where he has impressed and attracted admirers.











Juventus want to get a deal done for Han quickly and, according to Sky Italia, are due to speak to Cagliari to do just that in the coming hours.



The Italian champions do not want to waste any time in signing a player they have identified as having considerable potential and are aiming to agree a deal in their meeting with Cagliari.





Han has been linked with Premier League giants Tottenham, but the north London club now appear set to miss out on the North Korea star .