06 October 2016

26 August 2015

23/01/2018 - 22:49 GMT

Juventus Set For Key Meeting To Agree Signing of Tottenham Hotspur Linked Teenager

 




Juventus are closing in on North Korea international Kwang-Son Han, who is also on the radar of Tottenham Hotspur.

Han is currently on the books at Cagliari, but is on loan in Serie B with Perugia, where he has impressed and attracted admirers.




Juventus want to get a deal done for Han quickly and, according to Sky Italia, are due to speak to Cagliari to do just that in the coming hours.

The Italian champions do not want to waste any time in signing a player they have identified as having considerable potential and are aiming to agree a deal in their meeting with Cagliari.
 


Han has been linked with Premier League giants Tottenham, but the north London club now appear set to miss out on the North Korea star.

The 19-year-old, who was born in Pyongyang, joined Cagliari's academy in 2015 and rose through the youth system.

Han became the first North Korean player to turn out in Serie A when he took to the pitch against Palermo last year.
 