Juventus Supremo Concedes Club Have Competition In Emre Can Chase

Follow @insidefutbol





Juventus general manager Giuseppe Marotta has revealed that Liverpool midfielder Emre Can has a number of clubs interested in him, as he cooled talk that the German is all but a Bianconeri player.



The Italian champions have shown keen interest in signing the player, whose contract with Jurgen Klopp's side expires in the summer.











As the Germany international's current contract is set to expire in the summer, he is eligible to sign a pre-contract agreement with any foreign club.



Can, who has been with the Anfield-based club since 2014, though wants to wait until the end of the season, with talks still ongoing between him and the Premier League side with regards to the extension of the contract.





In an interview with Italian broadcaster Premium Sport, the Italian club's general manager said the situation is complicated and with a number of other clubs also interested it won't be at all easy.

RELATED NEWS STORIES: Juventus Set For Key Meeting To Agree Signing of Tottenham Hotspur Linked Teenager

Liverpool Not In Talks To Sign Gremio’s Copa Libertadores Sensation

Lazio Prepare To Auction Manchester United Midfield Target In The Summer

Inter Offer Liverpool Significant Loan Fee For Daniel Sturridge, Will Pay Wages

Serie A Duo Leading Race To Sign Wolverhampton Wanderers Target

"The interest is clear. We want to try and bring him to us, but we cannot do it because he currently has a contract with Liverpool", Marotta said.



"He could renew it and, moreover, there are other teams interested in him.



"We want to try and bring him to Turin.



"I am stating this with full awareness that he might not arrive, but we need to have important objectives."

