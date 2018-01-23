XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

23/01/2018 - 11:45 GMT

Key Week For Newcastle and West Ham Target As Representatives Go Through Transfer Options

 




Representatives of Roma defender Bruno Peres will evaluate all possible destinations for their client this week, including those from clubs in the Premier League amid interest from Newcastle United and West Ham United.

The 27-year-old has struggled for game time at Roma in the present campaign and has been linked with leaving the Stadio Olimpico this month.




Roma are interested in listening to offers for Peres, whose present contract with the Serie A outfit runs until 2021.

The Premier League quartet of Brighton, Watford, Newcastle and West Ham have been credited with showing interest in Peres, while the Brazilian is also on the radar of Galatasaray, Benfica and Spanish teams.
 


Matters regarding the full-back's future are now set to go into overdrive as, according to Italian daily Il Messaggero, Peres’ entourage will evaluate offers for the defender this week.

The player's agents will look at all the destinations outside Italy offered to his client, with the aim being to move their client soon.

Roma want to offload Peres in the winter window before making a move for Manchester United’s Matteo Darmian.

Peres has made 16 appearances in all competitions for the Giallorossi this season.
 