Key Week For Newcastle and West Ham Target As Representatives Go Through Transfer Options

Representatives of Roma defender Bruno Peres will evaluate all possible destinations for their client this week, including those from clubs in the Premier League amid interest from Newcastle United and West Ham United.



The 27-year-old has struggled for game time at Roma in the present campaign and has been linked with leaving the Stadio Olimpico this month.











Roma are interested in listening to offers for Peres, whose present contract with the Serie A outfit runs until 2021.



The Premier League quartet of Brighton, Watford, Newcastle and West Ham have been credited with showing interest in Peres, while the Brazilian is also on the radar of Galatasaray, Benfica and Spanish teams.





Matters regarding the full-back's future are now set to go into overdrive as, according to Italian daily Il Messaggero, Peres’ entourage will evaluate offers for the defender this week.

The player's agents will look at all the destinations outside Italy offered to his client, with the aim being to move their client soon.



Roma want to offload Peres in the winter window before making a move for Manchester United’s Matteo Darmian.



Peres has made 16 appearances in all competitions for the Giallorossi this season.

