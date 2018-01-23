Leeds United Interest In Championship Pair Played Down

Follow @insidefutbol





Talk Leeds United are targeting a double raid on Aston Villa for defender Tommy Elphick and striker Ross McCormack has been played down.



The Whites are expected to look to do further business before the transfer window closes in the middle of next week and they have been linked with bidding for the Villa pair.











Elphick has struggled for game time at Villa Park this term, bar a spell due to John Terry being injured, while McCormack has been shipped on loan to Australian club Melbourne City.



Villa could sell the pair for the right price, but according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, no sign of Leeds wanting the duo has been picked up yet.





Leeds have been reported to have made a £7m bid for the duo and if they were to push ahead with an effort to take the pair to Elland Road they would have to dig deep into their pockets .