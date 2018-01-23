Leeds United Mulling Fresh Bid For Rangers Targeted Striker

Leeds United could make a fresh move for West Brom striker Tyler Roberts as they look to add a goalscorer to the ranks in this month's transfer window.
The Championship side were recently reported to have failed with a £4m offer for Roberts, who is also on the radar of Scottish giants Rangers and French heavyweights Marseille.
Roberts is out of contract in the summer and could move to a club outside England for minimal compensation, a situation which explains Rangers and Marseille tracking the 19-year-old closely.
The striker has been offered a new deal as West Brom look to keep him.
Leeds have not given up on Roberts and, according to Peak FM journalist Joe Rawson, could make another move to try to take the striker to Elland Road this month.
The Whites want to add another goalscorer to their squad after squandering a series of chances in a number of games of late, with the club now having slipped down to tenth spot in the Championship.
Chairman Andrea Radrizzani has set a top six finish as the minimum he expects from the current squad this season.
Roberts has had spells away from West Brom on loan at Oxford United, Shrewsbury Town and Walsall.