Leeds United Mulling Fresh Bid For Rangers Targeted Striker

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United could make a fresh move for West Brom striker Tyler Roberts as they look to add a goalscorer to the ranks in this month's transfer window.



The Championship side were recently reported to have failed with a £4m offer for Roberts, who is also on the radar of Scottish giants Rangers and French heavyweights Marseille.











Roberts is out of contract in the summer and could move to a club outside England for minimal compensation, a situation which explains Rangers and Marseille tracking the 19-year-old closely.



The striker has been offered a new deal as West Brom look to keep him.





Leeds have not given up on Roberts and, according to Peak FM journalist Joe Rawson, could make another move to try to take the striker to Elland Road this month.