23/01/2018 - 22:20 GMT

Liverpool Not In Talks To Sign Gremio’s Copa Libertadores Sensation

 




Liverpool are not in talks to snap up Gremio forward Luan.

The Reds have been linked with the highly rated 24-year-old as they scour the transfer market for potential replacements for Philippe Coutinho.




Luan has turned heads with his performances in Brazil with Gremio and the forward has a number of European clubs on his tail.

However, according to the Press Association, Liverpool are not in talks to sign Luan.
 


A senior Brazil international, Luan is soon expected to be the latest Brazilian star to make the leap to European football.

He was handed the Best Player award in last year's Copa Libertadores, which Gremio won.

Luan hit eight goals in South America's version of the Champions League as he further enhanced his credentials.

But if Liverpool are tracking Luan, they have not yet reached the stage of opening talks to take him to Anfield.

The last player Liverpool signed from Gremio was Lucas Leiva, who spent ten years at Anfield.
 