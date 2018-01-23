Manchester City Mulling Triggering Release Clause In La Liga Defender’s Contract

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester City are mulling triggering the release clause in Athletic Bilbao defender Aymeric Laporte’s contract and could look to sign him in the January transfer window.



They lost a high profile transfer chase for Alexis Sanchez to Manchester United this month and Manchester City are looking to respond with a big money signing of their own.











Pep Guardiola wants to add a central defender to his expensively assembled squad this month and the club have been interested in signing Jonny Evans from West Brom.



However, it seems their focus has shifted towards another long term target as it has been claimed that Manchester City are now considering signing French central defender Laporte.





According to Italian broadcaster Sky Italia, the Citizens are prepared to pay the €65m buy-out clause in the Athletic Bilbao defender’s contract and sign him in the winter window.

The Premier League leaders are expected to get in touch with his representatives soon to understand whether Laporte is prepared to switch clubs and move to England in January.



Athletic Bilbao could do very little to stop the transfer from happening if the defender agrees to a mid-season switch.



A product of the club's academy, the 23-year-old defender has clocked 222 senior appearances for the club and has been one of the most sought after young centre haves in Europe for some time.

