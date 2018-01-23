Mateusz Klich’s Quality Is Beyond Dispute – Utrecht Boss Hints At Quick Debut For Leeds Loanee

Follow @insidefutbol





FC Utrecht coach Jean-Paul de Jong is not ruling out giving Leeds United loanee Mateusz Klich his club debut on Wednesday night against Feyenoord and insists the midfielder's quality is not in question.



The Polish schemer has linked up with the Dutch Eredivisie club on a loan deal running until the end of the season after being consistently overlooked at Leeds by Whites head coach Thomas Christiansen.











Klich is looking to play regular football at Utrecht as he eyes rekindling his Poland ambitions and making up for a lost half a season at Leeds – and he could be thrown in against Feyenoord.



Utrecht host Feyenoord on Wednesday night and De Jong rates Klich.





"From the scouting and the reports we had, as a staff, a good picture of Mateusz even before he was on the training field", De Jong was quoted as saying by the Algemeen Dagblad.