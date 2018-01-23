Newcastle United and Stoke City Tracking Young Bundesliga Striker

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United and Stoke City are tracking young German striker Davie Selke, who currently turns out for Bundesliga club Hertha Berlin.



The Premier League pair are looking for reinforcements in this month's transfer window, but it is unclear whether they could make a move for Selke over the coming week.











According to German magazine Sport Bild, Newcastle and Stoke had representatives in the stands watching Selke as he played for Hertha Berlin against Borussia Dortmund on Friday night.



Hertha Berlin only signed Selke from RB Leipzig last summer for a fee of €8m and he is under contract at the capital club until 2022.





He has been in fine form for Hertha Berlin, scoring nine goals in 16 matches.