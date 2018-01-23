XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

23/01/2018 - 21:57 GMT

Newcastle United and Stoke City Tracking Young Bundesliga Striker

 




Newcastle United and Stoke City are tracking young German striker Davie Selke, who currently turns out for Bundesliga club Hertha Berlin.

The Premier League pair are looking for reinforcements in this month's transfer window, but it is unclear whether they could make a move for Selke over the coming week.




According to German magazine Sport Bild, Newcastle and Stoke had representatives in the stands watching Selke as he played for Hertha Berlin against Borussia Dortmund on Friday night.

Hertha Berlin only signed Selke from RB Leipzig last summer for a fee of €8m and he is under contract at the capital club until 2022.
 


He has been in fine form for Hertha Berlin, scoring nine goals in 16 matches.

It is suggested that the Bundesliga club will knock back offers for Selke if they arrive, unless they are so large as to be irresistible.

The striker, who came through the youth ranks at Werder Bremen, has turned out for Germany at every youth level and may soon be knocking on the door of the senior side.
 