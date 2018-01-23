XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

23/01/2018 - 11:34 GMT

Serie A Duo Leading Race To Sign Wolverhampton Wanderers Target

 




Sassuolo and Cagliari are in pole position to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers target Andrea Pinamonti, it has been claimed.

The young Inter striker, who is a product of the Nerazzurri’s youth system, has been linked with a move to the Championship leaders.




Pinamonti made his first team debut for Inter in a Europa League match against Sparta Prague in December 2016 and has since made four appearances for the Italian giants, with one of those coming in the present campaign when he faced Pordenone in a Coppa Italia game last month.

Besides Wolves, Juventus, Cagliari, Sassuolo, Corotone, Chievo and several Serie B clubs have been credited with showing interest in the 18-year-old.
 


And according to Turin-based daily Tuttosport, Sassuolo and Cagliari are currently leading the chase for the Italy Under-19 international.

Inter are likely to keep Pinamonti at the San Siro this season unless a loan deal can be agreed.

The starlet, whose present deal with Inter until 2021, has previously been linked with Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur.
 