Serie A Duo Leading Race To Sign Wolverhampton Wanderers Target

Sassuolo and Cagliari are in pole position to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers target Andrea Pinamonti, it has been claimed.



The young Inter striker, who is a product of the Nerazzurri’s youth system, has been linked with a move to the Championship leaders.











Pinamonti made his first team debut for Inter in a Europa League match against Sparta Prague in December 2016 and has since made four appearances for the Italian giants, with one of those coming in the present campaign when he faced Pordenone in a Coppa Italia game last month.



Besides Wolves, Juventus, Cagliari, Sassuolo, Corotone, Chievo and several Serie B clubs have been credited with showing interest in the 18-year-old.





And according to Turin-based daily Tuttosport, Sassuolo and Cagliari are currently leading the chase for the Italy Under-19 international.

Inter are likely to keep Pinamonti at the San Siro this season unless a loan deal can be agreed.



The starlet, whose present deal with Inter until 2021, has previously been linked with Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur.

