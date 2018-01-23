Thibaut Courtois In No Rush To Sign New Chelsea Contract As Real Madrid Renew Interest

Follow @insidefutbol





Thibaut Courtois is in no hurry to sign a new contract with Chelsea at the moment as Real Madrid weigh up taking him to the Bernabeu.



Courtois said earlier this month that he is close to reaching an agreement with Chelsea over a new deal and indicated a willingness to commit his best years to the club.











However, the situation has changed over the in recent days following Real Madrid’s failure to sign Spanish goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, who has signed a new contract with Athletic Bilbao.



The European champions have renewed their interest in Courtois and according to Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws, they have touched based with his representatives over a proposed move next summer.





The Belgian goalkeeper enjoyed his two-season stay at Atletico Madrid and there have been suggestions that he is interested in returning to the Spanish capital.

Chelsea have been in talks with the goalkeeper’s representatives over a new deal and an offer is on Courtois’ table but for the moment there is no agreement between the two parties.



The Belgian is aware of the interest from Real Madrid and to keep all his options open, he is in no hurry at the moment to commit to a new long term contract with Chelsea.



Paris Saint-Germain are also considering a move for Courtois, but for the moment they are looking to meet UEFA’s Financial Fair Play rules and could struggle to justify another large outlay in the summer.



The goalkeeper has entered the final 18 months of his contract with Chelsea and Antonio Conte has made it clear that the club must agree a new deal with the Belgian.

