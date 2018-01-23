This Is Why I Had To Leave Leeds United – Mateusz Klich

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United midfielder Mateusz Klich has insisted that the desire to play regular football forced him to seek a move back to the Netherlands.



The 27-year-old, who joined the Championship giants in June last year for a fee in the region of £1.5m, secured a season-long loan switch to Eredivisie side FC Utrecht earlier this week.











The Polish international has seen his chances limited at Elland Road, managing just one league start in the first half of the season.



And with the arrival of Adam Forshaw from Middlesbrough, Klich fell further down the pecking order at Leeds.





“I just want to play football", Klich told his new club's official website.

I haven’t played much in England so I’ve come back to Holland."



Klich has a three-year contract with Leeds running until 2020, but it is unclear if he will play for the club again after falling out of favour.



Utrecht's director of football Jordy Zuidam has already expressed his admiration for the player, saying that Klich has the ability to make a difference in the Eredivisie.



“He has proven to be a player who can make a difference in the Eredivisie.”

