XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

23/01/2018 - 23:55 GMT

This Is Why I Had To Leave Leeds United – Mateusz Klich

 




Leeds United midfielder Mateusz Klich has insisted that the desire to play regular football forced him to seek a move back to the Netherlands.

The 27-year-old, who joined the Championship giants in June last year for a fee in the region of £1.5m, secured a season-long loan switch to Eredivisie side FC Utrecht earlier this week.




The Polish international has seen his chances limited at Elland Road, managing just one league start in the first half of the season.

And with the arrival of Adam Forshaw from Middlesbrough, Klich fell further down the pecking order at Leeds.
 


“I just want to play football", Klich told his new club's official website.  

I haven’t played much in England so I’ve come back to Holland."

Klich has a three-year contract with Leeds running until 2020, but it is unclear if he will play for the club again after falling out of favour.

Utrecht's director of football Jordy Zuidam has already expressed his admiration for the player, saying that Klich has the ability to make a difference in the Eredivisie.

“He has proven to be a player who can make a difference in the Eredivisie.”
 