West Ham Set Key Condition For Striker’s Departure

Bordeaux are interested in signing West Ham striker Diafra Sakho on loan, but the Premier League outfit want to include an obligatory purchase clause in any agreement.



The 28-year-old striker has been a peripheral figure at West Ham this season and the club are ready to offload him as they look to make additions of their own.











The former FC Metz striker has generated considerable interest from Ligue 1 and Strasbourg have been reportedly in talks to sign the Senegalese in the winter window.



And it seems there is more French interest in Sakho, as according French radio station RMC, Bordeaux have touched based with West Ham to sign the striker on loan.





Les Girondins are in the market for a striker and Sakho has emerged as a viable option in the January window for their squad’s need.

West Ham have no problem in agreeing to a loan deal, but they want to include an obligatory purchase option in any loan agreement for Sakho in the January window.



Rennes have also been interested in the striker and Sakho is keen to leave West Ham and return to France in the winter window.



However it remains to be seen whether any of the clubs are prepared to meet West Ham’s conditions.

