10 Minutes of Research, 2 People Consulted – Egyptian Giants Join In Mocking Leeds United’s New Badge

Egyptian giants Zamalek have joined in the mocking of Leeds United's new badge.
Leeds revealed their new badge from the start of next season on Wednesday and it was quickly greeted with dismay by a large number of fans.
Dropped is the white rose, while the Leeds' salute has been placed as the focus of the new badge. Leeds have insisted they conducted over six months of research and consulted over 10,000 fans before making the change, though the Leeds United Supporters' Trust revealed they were not consulted throughout the design process.
The badge, which is aimed at equipping Leeds for the next 100 years after their centenary in 2019, has already been mocked by Russian side Zenit.
10 minutes of research
2 people consulted
Now Egypt's five-time African Champions League winning club Zamalek have got in on the act.
Zamalek mocked Leeds and said: "10 minutes of research, 2 people consulted, Ready for the next 24 hours."
Leeds have indicated that they believe fans will learn to love the new design, especially when the team start winning on the pitch sporting the new badge on their shirts.
But given the fan reaction and a petition to have the badge dropped, started by Leeds fans, the club could be forced into a rethink.
