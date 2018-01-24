10 Minutes of Research, 2 People Consulted – Egyptian Giants Join In Mocking Leeds United’s New Badge

Follow @insidefutbol





Egyptian giants Zamalek have joined in the mocking of Leeds United's new badge.



Leeds revealed their new badge from the start of next season on Wednesday and it was quickly greeted with dismay by a large number of fans.











Dropped is the white rose, while the Leeds' salute has been placed as the focus of the new badge. Leeds have insisted they conducted over six months of research and consulted over 10,000 fans before making the change, though the Leeds United Supporters' Trust revealed they were not consulted throughout the design process.



The badge, which is aimed at equipping Leeds for the next 100 years after their centenary in 2019, has already been mocked by Russian side Zenit.



📸 | Our new crest #FakeNews



10 minutes of research

2 people consulted

Ready for the next 24 hours pic.twitter.com/tm2IoXLlDl — Zamalek SC (@ZSCOfficial) January 24, 2018



Now Egypt's five-time African Champions League winning club Zamalek have got in on the act.