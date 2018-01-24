Agent of West Ham Star Arthur Masuaku Answers On Roma and Monaco Links

Follow @insidefutbol





The agent of West Ham United star Arthur Masuaku has stressed his client's happiness at the London Stadium amid suggestions Roma and Monaco are keen on securing his services.



Masuaku has nailed down a regular spot in the West Ham side under David Moyes and played his part in helping the Hammers rise out of the Premier League relegation zone and into mid-table.











The 24-year-old is now being linked with a move away from the Premier League side as Italian giants Roma and Ligue 1 outfit Monaco consider whether to try to sign him before the transfer window closes this month.



Masuaku's agent Panos Galariotis insists he does not want to comment on transfer rumours, but says his client is happy at West Ham.





"It is not my custom to comment on journalistic rumours", he told Italian outlet Tutto Mercato.