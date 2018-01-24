Agent of West Ham Star Arthur Masuaku Answers On Roma and Monaco Links

The agent of West Ham United star Arthur Masuaku has stressed his client's happiness at the London Stadium amid suggestions Roma and Monaco are keen on securing his services.
Masuaku has nailed down a regular spot in the West Ham side under David Moyes and played his part in helping the Hammers rise out of the Premier League relegation zone and into mid-table.
The 24-year-old is now being linked with a move away from the Premier League side as Italian giants Roma and Ligue 1 outfit Monaco consider whether to try to sign him before the transfer window closes this month.
Masuaku's agent Panos Galariotis insists he does not want to comment on transfer rumours, but says his client is happy at West Ham.
"It is not my custom to comment on journalistic rumours", he told Italian outlet Tutto Mercato.
"I can only say that Arthur is very happy at West Ham and his goal is to finish the season in the best possible way."
However, Galariotis admits that as long as the transfer window remains open then anything is possible.
"The market is open, everything is possible", he added.
West Ham landed the left-back from Greek giants Olympiacos in 2016 and he has made a total of 39 appearances for the London club across all competitions.
Masuaku came through the youth ranks at Valenciennes and then made an impact in the first team at the French club.