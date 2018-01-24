Bayern Munich and Liverpool Suffer Blow In Julian Brandt Hopes

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool and Bayern Munich target Julian Brandt is considering signing a new contract with Bayer Leverkusen in the coming months.



The Germany winger’s future at Leverkusen has been under the scanner due to clause in his contract that could see him leave the club in the summer for a fee of just €12.5m.











The Bundesliga outfit have been worried about losing the talented young winger and with clubs such as Bayern Munich and Liverpool interested, many feel his time at Leverkusen could be approaching its end.



However, according to German magazine Sport Bild, Brandt has ruled out leaving Leverkusen this year and is considering signing a new and improved deal with the club.





Leverkusen are keen to offer him fresh terms to remove the problematic release clause from his contract and are prepared to sit down for talks with his representatives.

The winger’s entourage and the club officials are scheduled to sit down for concrete negotiations and there is optimism that he will sign a new deal.



Leverkusen general manager Jonas Boldt said: “We believe there is a chance he will stay."



The player’s father also provided encouragement for the Bundesliga club and said: “Julian’s goal is to play in Europe again next season with Bayer.



"Julian doesn’t feel he has outgrown Bayer.”

