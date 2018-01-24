XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

24/01/2018 - 12:20 GMT

Behave, Alfredo Morelos Miles Off This Celtic Striker – Former Scottish Top Flight Star

 




Former Scottish top flight star Tam McManus believes Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos is miles away from attaining Celtic hitman Leigh Griffith’s current standard.

Griffiths, who has often played second fiddle to Edouard Odsonne and Moussa Dembele in the present campaign, came off the bench to score the decisive goal in Celtic’s 2-1 win over Partick Thistle on Tuesday evening.




The Scotland international has now scored 11 goals in 31 games for the Hoops this season, in addition to providing eight assists.

On the other hand, Morelos, who joined Rangers from HJK Helsinki last summer, has found the back of the net 12 times and set up two more goals in 25 appearances in all competitions for the Gers.
 


However, McManus is of the opinion that Morelos still has a long way to go to reach Griffiths’ present standard.

“Behave. Griffiths scored 40 goals in this league”, he replied on Twitter when challenged about his view that Griffiths is the best striker in Scotland.

“Morelos has 11 goals, 6 against the bottom three.

“Doing well for Rangers but miles from Griffiths’ current standard in my opinion.”

Griffiths has been linked with leaving Celtic this month, with Crystal Palace, West Brom and Swansea City credited with showing interest in him.
 