Behave, Alfredo Morelos Miles Off This Celtic Striker – Former Scottish Top Flight Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Scottish top flight star Tam McManus believes Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos is miles away from attaining Celtic hitman Leigh Griffith’s current standard.



Griffiths, who has often played second fiddle to Edouard Odsonne and Moussa Dembele in the present campaign, came off the bench to score the decisive goal in Celtic’s 2-1 win over Partick Thistle on Tuesday evening.











The Scotland international has now scored 11 goals in 31 games for the Hoops this season, in addition to providing eight assists.



On the other hand, Morelos, who joined Rangers from HJK Helsinki last summer, has found the back of the net 12 times and set up two more goals in 25 appearances in all competitions for the Gers.





However, McManus is of the opinion that Morelos still has a long way to go to reach Griffiths’ present standard.

“Behave. Griffiths scored 40 goals in this league”, he replied on Twitter when challenged about his view that Griffiths is the best striker in Scotland.



“Morelos has 11 goals, 6 against the bottom three.



“Doing well for Rangers but miles from Griffiths’ current standard in my opinion.”



Griffiths has been linked with leaving Celtic this month, with Crystal Palace, West Brom and Swansea City credited with showing interest in him.

