Brighton Offer For West Brom Target Aden Flint Rejected

Follow @insidefutbol





Brighton have had a bid for West Brom target Aden Flint rejected by Bristol City, according to Sky Sports News HQ.



Flint has impressed with his form for the high-flying Robins this season and after attracting interest from fellow Championship sides last summer is now wanted by Premier League clubs.











The tall centre-back has been linked with Alan Pardew's West Brom, who could need to replace Jonny Evans this month, and now Brighton are in for him.



The Seagulls have slapped in an offer set at the £6m mark to take Flint to the south coast.





But Bristol City have wasted no time in rejecting it.