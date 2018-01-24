XRegister
24/01/2018 - 15:29 GMT

Brighton Offer For West Brom Target Aden Flint Rejected

 




Brighton have had a bid for West Brom target Aden Flint rejected by Bristol City, according to Sky Sports News HQ.

Flint has impressed with his form for the high-flying Robins this season and after attracting interest from fellow Championship sides last summer is now wanted by Premier League clubs.




The tall centre-back has been linked with Alan Pardew's West Brom, who could need to replace Jonny Evans this month, and now Brighton are in for him.

The Seagulls have slapped in an offer set at the £6m mark to take Flint to the south coast.
 


But Bristol City have wasted no time in rejecting it.

Lee Johnson's side, who reached the semi-final stage of the EFL Cup this season before exiting at the hands of Manchester City, are pushing for promotion to the Premier League.

Bristol City currently sit in fifth spot in the Championship, inside the playoff places, and are only five points off the automatic promotion spots.

It remains to be seen whether a bigger bid for Flint could change their mind.
 