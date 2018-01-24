Brighton’s Bid Amount For Newcastle Striker Aleksandar Mitrovic Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Brighton's bid for Newcastle United striker Aleksandar Mitrovic was £8m, according to Sky Sports News HQ.



The Seagulls recently slapped in a bid for Mitrovic, but the Magpies wasted no time in rejecting it, despite the striker having been consistently linked with leaving St. James' Park this month.











Brighton's offer of £8m was knocked back by Newcastle, who are claimed to value the hitman significantly higher.



Rafael Benitez's men are also not ready to strengthen fellow relegation battlers in the shape of Brighton.





It remains to be seen if Brighton come back with another bid for Mitrovic before the transfer window slams shut at the end of this month.