06 October 2016

26 August 2015

24/01/2018 - 14:41 GMT

Brighton's Bid Amount For Newcastle Striker Aleksandar Mitrovic Confirmed

 




Brighton's bid for Newcastle United striker Aleksandar Mitrovic was £8m, according to Sky Sports News HQ.

The Seagulls recently slapped in a bid for Mitrovic, but the Magpies wasted no time in rejecting it, despite the striker having been consistently linked with leaving St. James' Park this month.




Brighton's offer of £8m was knocked back by Newcastle, who are claimed to value the hitman significantly higher.

Rafael Benitez's men are also not ready to strengthen fellow relegation battlers in the shape of Brighton.
 


It remains to be seen if Brighton come back with another bid for Mitrovic before the transfer window slams shut at the end of this month.

Mitrovic has clocked up just 152 minutes of football in the Premier League so far this season, with Benitez consistently preferring other options over the former Anderlecht man.

His deal with Newcastle runs until the summer of 2020 and he has made 72 appearances in total for the Magpies.
 