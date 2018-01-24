XRegister
06 October 2016

24/01/2018 - 13:03 GMT

Chelsea Bound Edin Dzeko Could Be Left Out Of Roma Squad Tonight

 




Chelsea target Edin Dzeko could be left out of the Roma squad for their league clash against Sampdoria later this evening.

Dzeko has travelled with the Roma squad to Genoa despite his looming transfer to Chelsea, who have been in advanced talks with the Giallorossi for the striker and Emerson Palmieri.




The Bosnian has given his nod to the move back to England following a conversation with Antonio Conte and is now waiting for the two clubs to finalise the agreement, while he must agree personal terms.

Roma coach Eusebio Di Francesco has taken the striker to Genoa for their league clash tonight but there are uncertainties over whether the 31-year-old will feature for the club.
 


According to Italian broadcaster Premium Sport, the Roma coach has spoken with Dzeko and is seriously considering dropping him from his plans against Sampdoria tonight.  

With a move to Chelsea on the cards, there are suggestions Dzeko’s head is not in the right place and any injury could jeopardise his probable move back to England.

Conte will also be hoping that the former Manchester City man is not in action when Roma take the pitch against Sampdoria later this evening.

A deal between the two clubs is close and involving Dzeko would be high risk for Roma.
 