Chelsea Reject Edin Dzeko’s Contract Demands

Chelsea have been left surprised by Edin Dzeko’s contract demands and the club are far from completing a deal to sign the Roma striker at the moment.



The Premier League champions made a combined bid for Dzeko and Emerson Palmieri last week and are thought to be close to reaching an agreement with Roma.











Dzeko’s agent arrived in London earlier this week to discuss the contractual terms and it seems the two sides are on different paths when it comes to agreeing to personal terms.



His agent has communicated the striker’s contractual needs to Chelsea and according to Italian broadcaster Sky Italia, the Blues have been taken aback by the financial demands made by the player.





The Premier League champions have rejected the demands made by Dzeko and for the moment the deal has hit a brick wall because of a lack of agreement between the player and Chelsea.

With Roma and Chelsea both involved in games tonight, the negotiations could come to a standstill and both sides are expected to take stock of the situation before more talks.



For the moment, Chelsea do not want to meet the Bosnian’s demands despite claims that Dzeko has agreed to move back to England following a conversation with Antonio Conte.

