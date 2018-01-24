Don’t Gloat – Graeme Murty Purrs As Rangers See Off Aberdeen Yet Again

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers boss Graeme Murty is refusing to make too much of the fact that the Gers are now regularly getting the better of Aberdeen after recording their third win in three months over the Dons, running out 2-0 winners at Ibrox.



Murty handed starts to three new signings and Rangers were instantly at it in front of a sold out Ibrox.











A goal was coming for the hosts and it arrived just past the half hour mark through Alfredo Morelos, who connected with a cross from full-back James Tavernier to put Rangers 1-0 up.



The Gers had to wait until ten minutes from time to make sure of the win and got their second from the penalty spot when Anthony O'Connor and Joe Lewis fouled Josh Windass; goalkeeper Lewis was stretchered off.





Tavernier fired in and Rangers, running out 2-0 winners, have moved up to second in the Scottish Premiership standings.