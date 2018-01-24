XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

24/01/2018 - 22:37 GMT

Don’t Gloat – Graeme Murty Purrs As Rangers See Off Aberdeen Yet Again

 




Rangers boss Graeme Murty is refusing to make too much of the fact that the Gers are now regularly getting the better of Aberdeen after recording their third win in three months over the Dons, running out 2-0 winners at Ibrox.

Murty handed starts to three new signings and Rangers were instantly at it in front of a sold out Ibrox.




A goal was coming for the hosts and it arrived just past the half hour mark through Alfredo Morelos, who connected with a cross from full-back James Tavernier to put Rangers 1-0 up.

The Gers had to wait until ten minutes from time to make sure of the win and got their second from the penalty spot when Anthony O'Connor and Joe Lewis fouled Josh Windass; goalkeeper Lewis was stretchered off.
 


Tavernier fired in and Rangers, running out 2-0 winners, have moved up to second in the Scottish Premiership standings.

Murty's men beat Aberdeen in November and December, and now have seen off Derek McInnes' side yet again.

It was put to Murty by Rangers TV that beating Aberdeen is becoming a habit, but the Gers boss was in no mood to gloat.

"Let's not gloat. Let's concentrate on winning becoming a habit full stop. It needs to be at this football club", he said.

"The guys put in a really big shift today. We were good at times, we were slick at times, but at times we had to do the other side of it and put our bodies on the line."

Murty also praised goalkeeper Wes Foderingham, who he felt came to Rangers' rescue when he was needed, while purring that his side look ready for the second half of the campaign.

"Wes Foderingham pulled out a display there when we really needed him of excellent saves and he underlined for me why he is one of if not the top goalkeeper in this league.

"We look a threat. We look ready for the second half of the season", he added.
 

 