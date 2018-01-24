XRegister
24/01/2018 - 13:23 GMT

Dutch Side Expecting Celtic Linked Jack Rodwell At Training On Thursday

 




Sunderland midfielder Jack Rodwell, who has been linked with Scottish champions Celtic, will report for training at Dutch top flight side Vitesse on Thursday.

The Black Cats have agreed to let Rodwell join Vitesse on a trial basis and the Dutch club will get their first close up look at him on Thursday, when he reports for training.




Rodwell currently takes home £70,000 per week at Sunderland and the Championship club are keen to terminate his deal and let him go.

But it has been suggested Rodwell, who has attracted interest from Celtic, would require a substantial payoff to end his contract with Sunderland early.
 


Now Rodwell is to explore another option at Vitesse and he is expected at the club's training base on Thursday, according to Dutch daily De Telegraaf.

It is unclear on what basis the Eredivisie outfit might try to sign Rodwell if he does impress during his time on trial.

Rodwell, still just 26 years old, joined Sunderland in 2014 following a stint at Manchester City during which time he failed to make his mark with the Citizens.
 