06 October 2016

26 August 2015

24/01/2018 - 15:03 GMT

Edin Dzeko’s Disagreement With Chelsea Over Contract Length

 




Chelsea's disagreement with Edin Dzeko over a contract is based on the length of the deal, it has been claimed.

The Blues are working hard to sign Dzeko from Serie A giants Roma, but have hit a hurdle after rejecting the striker's contractual demands.




However, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, it is not the wages Dzeko wants which are the problem, but instead the length of the contract.

It is claimed Dzeko already has a salary agreement with Chelsea based on €8m per year.
 


The issue is with Dzeko wanting a three-and-a-half year contract at Stamford Bridge.

The 31-year-old striker is due to turn 32 in March, meaning the contract he requires would take him up past his 35th birthday at Chelsea.

Chelsea have restrained from offering long term deals to players over 30, with the Blues preferring only annual agreements.

The Premier League champions are claimed to be mulling what to do, with talks continuing to find a solution in the coming hours.
 