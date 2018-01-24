Edin Dzeko’s Disagreement With Chelsea Over Contract Length

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea's disagreement with Edin Dzeko over a contract is based on the length of the deal, it has been claimed.



The Blues are working hard to sign Dzeko from Serie A giants Roma, but have hit a hurdle after rejecting the striker's contractual demands.











However, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, it is not the wages Dzeko wants which are the problem, but instead the length of the contract.



It is claimed Dzeko already has a salary agreement with Chelsea based on €8m per year.





The issue is with Dzeko wanting a three-and-a-half year contract at Stamford Bridge.