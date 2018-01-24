XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

24/01/2018 - 20:51 GMT

Joao Mario West Ham Loan Worth €4m To Inter

 




West Ham United have an agreement with Inter to sign Joao Mario on loan and the Italian side will be up to the tune of €4m from the move.

The Hammers have been chasing the Portugal international midfielder, but thrashing out an agreement to take him to the London Stadium has proven hard to do.




Now they have a breakthrough and will take Mario on loan for the rest of the campaign.

According to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, West Ham will pay Inter a fee of €1.1m for Mario's services, but the agreement does not contain an option to buy for the Premier League club.
 


Taking into account the wages West Ham will pay Mario, Inter will have about €4m from loaning the player out,  when factoring in the loan fee and the saving in wages.

It had previously been suggested that the Hammers would have a purchase option in the deal in the event Mario impressed.

But no agreement has been able to be reached, meaning West Ham will not have an option to keep the former Sporting Lisbon man.
 