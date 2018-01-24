Leeds United Supporters’ Trust Not Consulted On New Badge

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United Supporters' Trust have revealed they were not consulted on the club's new badge in the design process.



The Yorkshire giants have announced a new badge which the side will wear from the start of next season, but it has not been well received by fans.











Leeds claim they spent over six months researching options for the new badge and also say they consulted over 10,000 supporters.



But the Leeds United Supporters' trust have revealed they were not consulted in the design process and were only shown the new badge the night before it was launched today.



The Trust said in a statement: " In response to the announcement of the new club badge, a number of members have contacted us to express their dislike of the new design, and to ask if we were consulted in the design process .