06 October 2016

26 August 2015

24/01/2018 - 14:14 GMT

Leeds United Supporters’ Trust Not Consulted On New Badge

 




Leeds United Supporters' Trust have revealed they were not consulted on the club's new badge in the design process.

The Yorkshire giants have announced a new badge which the side will wear from the start of next season, but it has not been well received by fans.




Leeds claim they spent over six months researching options for the new badge and also say they consulted over 10,000 supporters.

But the Leeds United Supporters' trust have revealed they were not consulted in the design process and were only shown the new badge the night before it was launched today.
 


The Trust said in a statement: "In response to the announcement of the new club badge, a number of members have contacted us to express their dislike of the new design, and to ask if we were consulted in the design process.

"The Supporters’ Trust were not consulted, however we were shown the design on the evening of the 23rd January during the Supporters Advisory Board meeting. During this meeting CEO Angus Kinnear and Head of Media & Communications James Mooney explained the club’s design choices and some of the consultation process.

"While opinions on the final design may differ, we are confident that the club conducted thorough research and that the end product was a close reflection on the information they received."

The Supporters' Trust though have confirmed they will hold a survey of their members on the new badge.

"Due to the number of enquiries the Trust has received and the reaction we have witnessed online, we will be releasing a survey to accurately measure the opinions of our members which we will then pass on to the club."

Leeds have insisted that fans will learn to love the new badge when the side start winning while wearing it on the pitch and the indications at present appear to be against a rethink on the part of the club.
 