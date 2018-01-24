Liverpool Lower Daniel Sturridge Demands As Inter Work On Signing

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool have lowered their demands for Daniel Sturridge as Inter work on taking the striker to the San Siro.



Inter recently made a loan bid to sign Sturridge, which Liverpool were mulling, but the Reds have now lowered their demands in a sign they are willing to find common ground with the Serie A club.











According to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, Liverpool are now asking for a loan fee of around €1m, with an option to buy of just €20m.



The Reds appear to be keen to offload Sturridge and Inter are now likely to consider whether to accept the demands placed on the England international striker.





Sturridge has struggled for game time under Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool and is keen to play regularly ahead of the summer's World Cup in Russia.