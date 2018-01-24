Mesut Ozil Starts – Arsenal Team vs Chelsea Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Arsenal vs Chelsea

Competition: EFL Cup

Kick-off: 20:00 (UK time)



Arsenal have announced their side and substitutes to welcome Chelsea to the Emirates Stadium for the second leg of their EFL Cup semi-final tie against the Blues.



The first leg ended in a 0-0 draw at Stamford Bridge, meaning this evening's encounter is delicately poised, while away goals will only count at the end of extra-time. As such, 0-0 is the only scoreline which would bring about penalties.











Arsenal cannot play new signing Henrikh Mkhitaryan, as he is cup-tied.



Boss Arsene Wenger selects David Ospina in goal, while the back four is Hector Bellerin, Shkodran Mustafi, Laurent Koscielny and Nacho Monreal. Mohamed Elneny and Granit Xhaka look to control midfield with Jack Wilshere, while Alex Iwobi and Mesut Ozil support Alexandre Lacazette.



If Wenger decides he needs to shake things up during the course of this evening then he can look to his bench, where options include Aaron Ramsey and Calum Chambers.



Arsenal Team vs Chelsea



Ospina, Bellerin, Mustafi, Koscielny, Monreal, Elneny, Xhaka, Wilshere, Ozil, Iwobi, Lacazette



Substitutes: Macey, Chambers, Kolasinac, Maitland-Niles, Ramsey, Nelson, Nketiah

