No Fewer Than Eight Clubs Keen On Liverpool and Tottenham Target Max Meyer

No fewer than eight clubs are interested in Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur target Max Meyer.



The Schalke attacking midfielder is out of contract at the end of this season and has so far held off signing a fresh deal with the Ruhr giants.











Schalke are set to offer a fresh proposal to Meyer soon as they feel increasing pressure to keep him amid Leon Goretzka heading to Bayern Munich in the summer when he runs his own contract down.



But a host of clubs want Meyer, giving the German a raft of options.





According to German daily Bild, no fewer than eight clubs are keeping tabs on Meyer's situation ahead of potentially signing him.