XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

24/01/2018 - 13:38 GMT

No Fewer Than Eight Clubs Keen On Liverpool and Tottenham Target Max Meyer

 




No fewer than eight clubs are interested in Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur target Max Meyer.

The Schalke attacking midfielder is out of contract at the end of this season and has so far held off signing a fresh deal with the Ruhr giants.




Schalke are set to offer a fresh proposal to Meyer soon as they feel increasing pressure to keep him amid Leon Goretzka heading to Bayern Munich in the summer when he runs his own contract down.

But a host of clubs want Meyer, giving the German a raft of options.
 


According to German daily Bild, no fewer than eight clubs are keeping tabs on Meyer's situation ahead of potentially signing him.

While no clubs have been named, Premier League pair Liverpool and Tottenham have regularly been linked with having an interest in Meyer.

The 22-year-old came through the ranks at Schalke and the Ruhr giants are set to fight to convince him not to follow Goretzka's lead and abandon ship in the summer.
 